Man robs bank branch in Woodridge

FBI agents responded Thursday afternoon to a bank robbery in west suburban Woodridge.

The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2353 63rd St., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a 35-year-old, 5-foot-8, 190-pound white man with brown or blond hair, and sunglasses, Croon said. He was last seen running north from the bank.