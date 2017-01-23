Barbara Bush released from hospital; George H.W. Bush leaving ICU

In this 1997 file photo, former President George H.W. Bush hugs his wife, Barbara, after speaking at the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. | Associated Press

HOUSTON — Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush will soon be moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated for pneumonia.

Dr. Amy Mynderse says the 92-year-old Bush will be moved from the ICU at the Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday.

Bush was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the hospital Jan. 14. Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and put him on a ventilator in the ICU to assist his breathing. The breathing tube was removed Friday.

Former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, has left that same hospital after undergoing treatment for bronchitis, doctors said. She had entered the same hospital Wednesday.

Two doctors who have been treating the Bushes, Dr. Amy Mynderse and Dr. Clint Doerr, answered questions about their medical treatment during a news conference at the hospital.

Mynderse told reporters that when she informed the former president she would be speaking at a news conference Monday, he replied: “About what?” Mynderse said Bush appeared incredulous that people would want to know about him.

“They’re so humble,” Mynderse said. “They truly are the most humble people.”

Bush is sitting up, laughing, joking and asking when he can go home. Mynderse called him “not your average 92-year-old.”

Doerr said the former president has been watching TV and asking for oyster stew.

At one point during the former president’s stay, doctors inserted a breathing tube and a ventilator was employed to assist his breathing. The tube was removed Friday.

McGrath said Mrs. Bush was given the option of leaving the hospital Sunday, but that she opted to stay overnight to continue her recovery and be close to her husband.

The Bushes thanked “their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers,” McGrath said.

The couple’s 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.