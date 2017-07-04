Barbara Byrd-Bennett wants only 3 1/2 years in prison

Ex-Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett apologized to students, parents and educators after she pleaded guilty in federal court in October. | Ashlee Rezin/For the Sun-Times

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett has asked a federal judge to sentence her to only three and a half years in prison.

“Barbara Byrd-Bennett comes before the court for sentencing with no shifting of blame and no excuses,” her lawyers wrote in a memo filed Friday morning. “She committed a very serious crime and knows she deserves to be punished.

Nearly 1 1/2 years have passed since Byrd-Bennett — once chosen by Mayor Rahm Emanuel to be the city’s top educator — stood in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse and apologized for her role in yet another tale of Chicago corruption.

“My message is for the children and the families of the children of Chicago Public Schools and the incredible, dedicated educators we have,” Byrd-Bennett said. “I am terribly sorry.”

Her apology came just days after the feds revealed her unforgettable quip in an email that tied her to a brazen kickback scheme at CPS: “I have tuition to pay and casinos to visit (:”.

Byrd-Bennett hoped the scam would net her hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead, a federal judge is finally expected to sentence Byrd-Bennett along with accomplice Thomas Vranas on April 28.

After Byrd-Bennett volunteered her guilty plea, the feds said they would try to put the ex-CPS CEO in prison for about seven and a half years. They promised to recommend the reduced sentence if she continued to cooperate against her accomplices in the scheme, Vranas and Gary Solomon, who owned the businesses that once employed Byrd-Bennett and benefited from $23 million in CPS business. Last month, Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Church acknowledged that Byrd-Bennett “came in and cooperated fully” against the others.

But Church also said Solomon “must get a higher sentence than Barbara Byrd-Bennett.” Church labeled Solomon, the last of the trio to admit his guilt, the “mastermind” of the kickback scheme and asked U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang to give him nine years in prison. Chang gave Solomon seven years for wire fraud, reminding the former consultant “there is no public mission that is more important than educating our children.”

Vranas pleaded guilty in April 2016 to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Byrd-Bennett pleaded guilty to wire fraud even earlier, in October 2015, just days after the three were indicted along with two companies, The SUPES Academy and Synesi Associates, that were once run by Solomon and Vranas. Solomon’s lawyers accused Byrd-Bennett last month of lying more than 29 times to the FBI when they confronted her that year. Church later confirmed that Byrd-Bennett initially “lied about just about everything” before ultimately cooperating.

The former head of CPS planned to use kickbacks from Solomon — up to 10 percent of the principal-training business and school improvement contracts she could steer his way in 2012 and 2013 — to help pay for college for her young twin grandsons in Ohio.

She never saw any of the money she expected to receive as a “signing bonus” when she ultimately returned to Solomon’s employ. Chang dismissed any idea of a “bonus,” calling it instead a “disguised bribe payment.”

Regardless, Byrd-Bennett was ultimately ousted from CPS when subpoenas hit the district in April 2015.