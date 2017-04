Barricade situation closes Route 34 in Aurora

A barricade situation in west suburban Aurora closed a stretch of Route 34 early Friday morning.

The stretch of Route 34 between Farnsworth Avenue and Waterford Drive was closed about 4:30 a.m. due to someone who was barricaded inside a vehicle and possibly armed, according to Aurora city spokesman Dan Ferrelli.

Aurora and Naperville police were on the scene, Ferrelli said.