Barrington home ‘severely damaged’ in overnight blaze

No one was injured in a fire early Tuesday in north suburban Barrington that left a home “severely damaged.”

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 26100 block of Cuba Road in unincorporated Barrington at 1:47 a.m., according to a statement from the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District.

They found heavy fire coming through the roof of the large single-family home, according to the statement. The crews were unable to enter the home due to the intensity of the heat and the blaze.

They fought the fire defensively for about three hours, until it was brought under control at 4:50 a.m., according to the statement.

The home was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The home was “severely damaged,” Deputy Chief James Kreher said in an email.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but there are no indications of suspicious activity, Kreher said.