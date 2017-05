Barry Manilow postpones Chicago concert

Barry Manilow has postponed his Chicago concert on Wednesday because of a spraine vocal chord. | Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Barry Manilow has postponed his Chicago concert scheduled for Wednesday at Allstate Arena.

Manilow announced in a Facebook post that his concerts this week in Chicago and Los Angeles will be rescheduled. The entertainer is resting a sprained vocal chord, the post said.

Ticketholders will be able to use their tickets at the rescheduled dates. No information was immediately available about the new concert date.