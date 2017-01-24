Bartender Derek Dziak dies; friend to people who lived by night

Derek Dziak's acting career was starting to take off after working for years as a bartender and bouncer, most recently at the Continental near Humboldt Park. | Facebook photo

Derek Dziak’s friends invented a new cocktail to honor the wise-cracking bouncer, singer, writer and musician, who died at 33, six weeks after his wedding day, with an acting career that was starting to take off.

The “Dziaktail” is “Four Roses, a slap in the face and a hug,” said his friend Brian Nielsen.

Mr. Dziak, who poured drinks and worked the door for a decade at the Continental, a popular 4 a.m. bar near Humboldt Park, died on Jan. 2 at Rush University Medical Center of complications from a viral infection, according to his wife, Avalon Dziak.

Before the infection overwhelmed him, he had been feeling unwell, but the Dziaks at first thought nicotine withdrawal might partly be to blame. “He had symptoms for a while, but he was also quitting smoking and wasn’t drinking as much. He’d been not feeling great,” his wife said. An autopsy was conducted, she said, but results won’t be ready for some time.

Mr. Dziak was starting to get enough acting work to scale back on bar jobs, friends said. “He was going places,” said Arman Mabry, another bartender at the Continental, 2801 W. Chicago.

He played a drug-addled character on “Chicago Fire” and, more recently, a mentally unbalanced man on “Shameless,” according to friends and family. He was doing voice acting and stage roles. He played Hannibal Lecter in a 2016 production of “Silence: the Musical,” a raunchy parody of “Silence of the Lambs” at Corn Productions, 4210 N. Lincoln.

In 2015, when they were both cast in “Knocking Up the Mob’’ at Greenhouse Theater Center, he met his future wife.

He made her laugh.

“There was a piano in the rehearsal hall and I sat down at the piano and started playing chords, and he started improvising a song over it, and it was something stupid like having to go in the bathroom in the middle of the night,” she said. “We kind of skipped the dating and went right to being engaged.” On Oct. 14, the Dziaks married in Humboldt Park. They had a reception at the Continental and honeymooned in the Bahamas.

His life intersected with many creative people who live by night. “A lot of people who work in restaurants and other bars that close at 2 a.m. make their way over to see us till 4 a.m.,” Continental bartender Chris Kozy said in a text. “Superior Street [rehearsal] spaces, for bands, are right around the corner from us as well, so Derek became really friendly with not only others in our industry but also all sorts of musicians.”

“To know him was to love him,” Kozy said. “He knew you, knew your name, what you did, what instrument you played — he paid attention.”

“His world was half theater people and half bar people and band people,” Mabry said.

The best bartenders are more than gregarious. He was also insightful and kind, Avalon Dziak said. If customers lamented the state of their love lives, friends said, he’d ask penetrating questions that seemed to help people deduce why they were repeating patterns and mistakes.

And, “He made sure that everybody was safe,” said friend Jasmine Skorupa. “He had a way of keeping an eye on everybody.”

Young Derek grew up in La Grange Park and went to Lyons Township High School. He worked on the school radio station and did intercom announcements. “He would do accents, like Sean Connery imitations, Charlie Sheen imitations, Boris Karloff. Everyone enjoyed it,” said friend Mark Adkison, “except the teachers.”

Mr. Dziak also performed in a group called the Coco Cabana Club. “He built a guitar out of a toaster for that band,” Nielsen said. While playing, he “would make toast and hand it out to the audience.” At Columbia College, he studied radio and music composition.

In addition to acting, he helped write and act in “Stiff Investigations,” a stage version of a noir-tinged radio gumshoe drama.

He loved science fiction, including Ridley Scott’s 2012 movie “Prometheus.” He enjoyed Kurt Russell’s swashbuckling “Jack Burton” character in the 1986 film by John Carpenter, “Big Trouble in Little China.” He liked the music of Frank Zappa, the Beatles and Strapping Young Lad.

And, “He couldn’t get enough Carl Sagan,” his wife said. Mr. Dziak’s tattoos included a quote from the Cosmos astrophysicist about planet Earth: “That’s here. That’s home. That’s us.” He also had a tattoo reference to “Cat’s Cradle” by Kurt Vonnegut: “Busy, Busy, Busy.”

A fan of Penn & Teller, he was planning to learn juggling and sleight-of-hand tricks, his wife said.

Prior to the Continental, he worked at Metro, Underbar, the W hotel, Estelle’s Cafe & Lounge and the Burlington Bar.

Mr. Dziak is also survived by his parents, Eileen and John. His wife said his metal band, Geth Prime, and other musicians are planning to perform at a March 3 memorial show at Subterranean and Estelle’s.