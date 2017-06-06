Bartlett man charged with possessing child pornography

A northwest suburban man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Pavlo Dovhaychuk, 31, faces four felony counts of child pornography, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

At 6:10 a.m. on May 25, sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Meade Court in Bartlett, according to the sheriff’s office. The warrant was the result of an undercover internet investigation into possession and distribution of child porn.

The sheriff”s Sexual Predator Electronic Exploitation Detective Unit removed electronics from the home and a forensic examination revealed files containing child porn, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dovhaychuk was taken into custody and released the same day after posting 10 percent of a $50,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court June 19.