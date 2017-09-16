Bartlett woman wins $75K from Illinois Lottery ticket

A northwest suburban Bartlett woman won $75,000 from an Illinois Lottery ticket.

Barbara Lach bought her winning Illinois Lottery Crossword ticket from the lottery self-service machine at Jewel-Osco, 125 E. Sterns Road in Bartlett, and took it home to scratch, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“I like doing crossword puzzles, so once in a while I buy a Crossword lottery ticket,” Lach said. “I’ve never won anything before! This is wonderful!”

Lach said she plans to share the money with her children and donate to her church, according to the lottery.

The Jewel-Osco store received $750, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.