Bastian Schweinsteiger leaving Man United for Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger of Manchester United during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford on January 29, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger is leaving Manchester United to join the Fire.

The Major League Soccer team is signing a midfielder in the twilight of his career who struggled to make an impact after joining United in 2015.

The 32-year-old German struggled to replicate the highs of his Bayern Munich career in England because of injuries and lack of playing opportunities. His move to Chicago is dependent on passing a medical examination and obtaining a visa.

“I am sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United,” Schweinsteiger said Tuesday. “But I am grateful to the club for allowing me the chance to take up the challenge at Chicago Fire.”

Schweinsteiger could be struggling for match fitness after making only four appearances this season — none in the Premier League.

The career highs came with Bayern Munich and Germany.

During a 17-year career with Bayern until 2015, Schweinsteiger won the Bundesliga eight times, the German Cup seven times and the Champions League once. He scored 24 goals in 121 matches for Germany and won the 2014 World Cup before retiring from international duty last year.