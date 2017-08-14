Batavia man faces 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

A west suburban man convicted of sexually assaulting a young child he knew faces a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Joel Becerril, 37, sexually assaulted the child between 2006 and 2010, according to the Kane County state’s attorney office. The victim was younger than 13.

Associate Judge Linda Abrahamson convicted Becerril of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse last Wednesday, prosecutors said. The verdict followed a bench trial that ended June 26.

“This defendant’s family pressured the victim to try to silence her,” State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement. “But when a child discloses sexual abuse, we will always listen, and we will always pursue justice and accountability.”

Becerril, a Batavia resident, will be sentenced Oct. 4, and must register for life as a sexual offender.

He had been free on a $15,000 bond, which was revoked upon conviction.