Batavia man wanted for questioning in wife’s ‘suspicious’ death

Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with the “suspicious” death of his wife Friday morning in their west suburban home.

Authorities were called at 7:52 a.m. for reports of a person not breathing at a home in the 1100 block of Rye Court in Batavia, according to Batavia police.

Investigators learned that a dispute might have taken place between the 21-year-old woman and her 23-year-old husband, a statement from police said.

Police referred to the woman as the “victim in a suspicious death investigation,” but did not elaborate about how she died.

The man took his wife’s vehicle and left the home with “several other items,” police said. His whereabouts were unknown Friday afternoon, but he was considered a “person of interest” in the investigation.

He is described as a 6-foot-1, 195-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. Authorities believe he is driving his wife’s white 2006 Honda Pilot with Illinois license plate Q388986.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the man is urged to call Batavia police at (630) 454-2500.