Beach Park man batters person inside home, refuses to leave

A north suburban man was charged Monday with battering a person inside his home Saturday in Beach Park.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of domestic battery in the 37600 block of North Lake Crest Street, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to speak with 24-year-old Silvestre J. Martinez Jr. for an hour, however he refused to come out of the house and threatened to shoot anybody who entered after beating a person inside, police said.

He continued his refusal to exit, prompting sheriff’s deputies to leave the scene due to safety concerns, police said. An arrest warrant for two counts of domestic battery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of battery was obtained Monday for Martinez Jr.

A Lake County Judge set Martinez Jr.’s bond at $100,000, police said. Later Monday, members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team arrested him at his home.

Martinez Jr. initially refused to leave, but eventually left after two hours of speaking with negotiators, police said. He was taken to Lake County Jail and will appear in court Tuesday.

Additional charges are possible, police said.