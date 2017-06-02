Bedroom fire reported in Elgin

A bedroom fire was reported Sunday night in northwest suburban Elgin.

Around 8:05 p.m. the Elgin fire department was dispatched to the 500 block of North Lyfe when a neighbor saw flames coming through a second floor window, according to a statement from Elgin fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage to the second floor bedroom and home, fire said. No one was in the home during the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The estimated damage is $1500, fire said. Elgin fire is investigating the cause of the blaze.