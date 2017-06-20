Reports: Man in explosive belt ‘neutralized’ at Brussels train station

A soldier cordons off an area outside Gare Centrale in Brussels on Monday after an explosion in the Belgian capital. | Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

BRUSSELS — Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.

Broadcaster RTL quoted Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city’s Central station on Tuesday. Meys could not say what had caused the blast, but Reuters and the BBC, citing other Belgian media reports, indicated police had “neutralized” a man inside the station wearing an explosive belt.

Brussels police said via Twitter that there was “an incident with an individual at the station. The situation is under control.”

They asked the public to follow police instructions.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office says there appears to be no civilian injuries or deaths from the blast.

The Belgian capital’s Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station, which is about 650 feet away.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.