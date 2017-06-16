Belleville’s mom-and-pop Main Street ponders place in national tragedy

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — In the days after a shooting rampage put an unwanted spotlight on the area, a semblance of normalcy returned to the St. Clair County Building.

One clerk’s office employee bemoaned the “bedlam” he saw just hours earlier, with journalists from across the country mobbing the municipal building’s court records office.

Belleville, a town of about 42,000, was thrust into the national lexicon after authorities said James T. Hodgkinson, who lived just outside town, was the man who shot five people — including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., — as they practiced on a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday morning. Hodgkinson was fatally shot by police.

Dozens of journalists flocked to the St. Louis suburb, camping out in front of Hodgkinson’s home.

The shooting appeared to be politically motivated, with Hodgkinson frequently criticizing President Donald Trump and other Republicans on social media. His wife told reporters Thursday that her husband left their home months ago to go to Washington, D.C. to work on tax policy.

Hodgkinson volunteered on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and, for a time, kept a Sanders sign on his front lawn.

St. Clair County voting records show Hodgkinson was far from alone in his support for Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

In the 2016 Democratic Party primary, Sanders received 14,676 votes, according to the St. Clair County clerk’s office — though Hillary Clinton carried the county, with 17,251 votes out of 32,315 cast.

Trump narrowly claimed victory in the Republican primary, with 11,637 votes, just ahead of the 10,523 cast for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. In all, 28,459 votes were cast in the GOP presidential primary.

Clinton would carry St. Clair County in the general election, with 60,756 of the nearly 123,000 votes cast; Trump received 53,857 votes, according to the clerk’s office.

Though Hodgkinson’s politics appear to have ultimately consumed him, his neighbors said he rarely brought his views up in their conversations.

Fred Widel said he’s lived a few hundred yards from Hodgkinson and his wife for the past three years.

Last fall, Widel said, Hodgkinson came over to help him find his septic tank, which was due to be drained. Hodgkinson told him he drains his every four years — coinciding with the presidential election — “because of all the s—.”

Martín Nolivos Salazar came to Belleville four years ago and is a student at the Belleville campus of Lindenwood University, based across the river in St. Charles, Mo.

Salazar, a native of Ecuador, works at the Pour @ 322 coffee shop on Belleville’s Main Street. He said a sense of community and generally friendly demeanor is common throughout the area, which, he added, seems to be becoming more of a destination.

“It’s really nice. The school, especially, has grown a lot since I arrived,” he said. “I’ve also seen more people come to the city, to Belleville, just to check around. It’s getting more known.”

Pour @ 322 is one of dozens of independently-owned business that dot Main Street, also home to lumber companies, florists, a travel agency and a dance studio.

“The heart of Belleville is all small mom-and-pop shops,” said Wendy Pfeil, executive director of the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce.

She added that the town has an up-and-coming microbrewery community and barbecue restaurants that compete on the national level.

Manufacturing in the area, though, took a hit around 2010 and has yet to fully recover — fertile ground for both Sanders and Trump.

The local Chamber of Commerce plans to hold roundtable discussions to advise companies and jobseekers of opportunities in the industry.

“It’s not the same as what it used to be; manufacturing has definitely changed,” Pfeil said. “I think [the solution] is just exposure and letting people know exactly what is out there.”

Among the goods produced in the Belleville area are medical equipment, flooring equipment, military boots and gas stoves, she added.

Beyond Belleville’s downtown, homes vary from modest to stately, with many newly built estates adjacent to older ones, some in disrepair with chipping paint.

Thursday afternoon, Hodgkinson’s wife, Suzanne Hodgkinson, took questions from reporters.

“I had no idea this was going to happen and I don’t know what to say about it. I can’t wrap my head around it,” she said.

Suzanne Hodgkinson also said she wished the journalists who came to town would leave.

Since 1996, records show, two girls who were in the care of James and Suzanne Hodgkinson have died — one taking her own life and another dying of a drug overdose. Earlier this year, James Hodgkinson’s home inspection business was voluntarily dissolved and he sold his tools and work truck.

Wednesday’s shooting was not the first Washington, D.C.-area shooting carried out by a native of Southern Illinois.

In 1998, Russell Weston of Valmeyer killed two U.S. Capitol police officers and wounded a tourist in a shooting at the U.S. Capitol.

That means some of the folks in Valmeyer, about 28 miles southwest of Belleville, remember all too well the media spotlight their neighbors went through last week.

Laurie Brown, the Valmeyer town clerk, recalled in the immediate aftermath of the 1998 shooting, “all the news people trying to find people who knew him.”