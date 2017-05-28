“Belligerent” passenger restrained on United flight to O’Hare

A disruptive passenger was restrained Saturday on a flight to O'Hare when he became "erratic." | Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

A drunk and medicated passenger disrupted a United Airlines flight Saturday evening en route to Chicago from Puerto Rico.

The “belligerent” 39-year-old man was on a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to O’Hare Airport, when he was restrained by the flight crew because of his “erratic” behavior, according to Chicago Police.

Officers arrived to the plane at 5:50 p.m. after United notified them of the incident, police said. The flight, scheduled to arrive at its gate at 6:20 p.m., landed early and showed up at the gate just after 6 p.m., according to United’s online flight status information.

He was escorted off the plane and taken to Resurrection Medical Center for treatment, police said.

United spokeswoman Erin Benson did not respond to a request for details about what happened on the plane, or why the man was restrained, but she provided a statement.

“Authorities were called to meet flight 841 upon its arrival to Chicago from San Juan, Puerto Rico to address a situation with a disruptive customer,” United spokeswoman Erin Benson said. “The customer deplaned voluntarily and was met by law enforcement and paramedics.”

No charges against the man were pending Sunday afternoon, police said.