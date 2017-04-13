Bellwood man charged with Mount Prospect shooting

A Bellwood man is charged with felonies for allegedly firing a gun into the air on Monday in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Jose M. Mendoza, 23, was charged Wednesday with felony charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Mount Prospect police.

Officers responded just after 4 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Wimbolton Drive when gunshots were heard in the area, police said. They returned to the area about 30 minutes later for a second report of shots fired and found multiple 9mm casings. Witnesses told police a passenger fired multiple shots from a red Mercury Mountaineer as it drove down the block. One witness identified the shooter as Mendoza.

About 3 p.m. Wednesday, a patrol officer saw a black Toyota turning onto Euclid Avenue from Wimbolton Drive and recognized a passenger as Mendoza, police said.

Mendoza was taken into custody in a traffic stop at Golf and Elmhurst roads and his identity was confirmed, police said. He later admitted to firing a handgun multiple times into the air on Monday, in an act that was related to a domestic relationship.

Mendoza was additionally charged with a misdemeanors for criminal trespass to a vehicle and domestic battery, police said. The domestic battery charge was for an incident that occurred in Mount Prospect in January.

Mendoza’s bail was set at $225,000 at a court appearance Thursday, police said. He was expected to return to court May 5.