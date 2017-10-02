Bellwood woman is Cook County’s 11th cold-related death

A west suburban woman who died Thursday morning is at least the 11th cold-related death of the season in Cook County.

Lois H. Silhanek, 89, of Bellwood died at 6:55 a.m. Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found she died of a heart attack, colon cancer and hypothermia due to cold exposure, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

The medical examiner’s office also ruled Thursday that a person who died on Christmas 2016 died of cold-related causes. Autopsy results found the person died of complications of benzodiazepine toxicity and complications of hypothermia due to cold exposure.

The person’s name was not immediately released pending notification of the family.

At least nine other people have died of cold-related causes in Cook County since Oct. 22, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Last winter, 15 cold-related deaths were reported.