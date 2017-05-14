Belmont Avenue lane closures start Monday for intersection improvement

Lane closures are scheduled starting Monday for an intersection improvement project at Belmont and Oriole Avenues in the Far West Side Belmont Heights neighborhood near Elmwood Park, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Daytime lane closures will take place during off-peak hours, IDOT said.

The project, which includes resurfacing, traffic signal installation and upgrades to pedestrian sidewalk ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, is expected to be completed this summer, IDOT said. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for travel.