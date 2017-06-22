Beloved Chicago actor Howard Witt, once a Tony nominee, has died

Chicago actor Howard Witt, who was nominated for a Tony award for best actor in Broadway’s late-’90s revival of “Death of a Salesman,” has died, according to Robert Falls, artistic director of the Goodman Theatre.

Mr. Witt appeared on many Chicago stages. He was in “Fish Men’’ at the Goodman in 2012, according to a biography from that theater company. And he played The Fool in Goodman’s “King Lear,” directed by Robert Falls. He credited Falls with much of his Chicago work.

“I way away for a long time. But both the Shakespeare here, and Bob [Falls] brought me back,” he said in his 2012 Goodman bio.

Falls tweeted Thursday that Mr. Witt died Wednesday of “natural causes.”

“A legend,” Falls said. “I could go on and on — and I will. Soon. Loved him.”

Mr. Witt had suffered a heart attack in 2002.

He drew critical raves for his portrayal of Charley in Goodman’s “Death of a Salesman” on Broadway and in London.

A 1998 review in “Variety” singled him out for his fresh approach, praising “the eternally irascible Howard Witt’s refusal to turn neighbor Charley into the usual vessel of sentiment.” It continued, “Oozing sardonic disinterest, Witt’s version of the neighbor is cold and complex, and his famous eulogy drips with irony.”

A Chicago native and alum of the Goodman School of Drama, he also starred as Shelly in the original production of David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross” on Broadway, according to his Goodman bio.

Describing his performance preparation, he told the Goodman, “I don’t warm up because — I always tell people — I ain’t never cooled off.”

During a decade at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage, he played 50 roles, his Goodman bio said. He taught acting at St. Albans school in Washington, D.C., according to IMDb.

A three time Joseph Jefferson award nominee, he also appeared on TV in the 1960s on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”