Berwyn chief praying for fast recovery of firefighter shot in Chicago

A west suburban Berwyn firefighter who was shot during a robbery early Monday in the West Town neighborhood is at home and recovering.

Berwyn Fire Chief Denis J. O’Halloran said the whole department was hoping and praying for his fast recovery.

“We are supporting him and his family in anyway we can,” O’Halloran said. “We are waiting to get him back as soon.”

The 27-year-old firefighter/paramedic was walking in an alley at 12:56 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of West Erie when a male walked up and robbed him before opening fire, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face, police said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

O’Halloran said he has worked for the Berwyn Fire Department for a little more than two years.