Berwyn man charged with driving drunk with 1-week-old baby in car

A west suburban man has been charged with driving drunk on the Indiana Toll Road with five children inside his car, including a 1-week-old baby.

Bob Demitro, 39, was driving a 2000 Ford SUV west on the I-90 about a mile east of the Indiana/Illinois state line just before 2 a.m. Thursday when he made a “sudden and erratic movement” across two lanes without signaling, according to Indiana State Police.

A state trooper pulled the SUV over and smelled an “overwhelming odor” of alcohol coming from Demitro, who also appeared confused, police said. His wife and five children, ranging in age from 1 week to 15 years old, were riding in the SUV.

Demitro, a Berwyn resident, had a blood alcohol content of .12 percent, according to police.

He was charged with one felony count of operating while intoxicated with passengers 18 years or less, and was taken to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point. A family member picked up his wife and children.