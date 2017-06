Berwyn man wins $250K with scratch-off lottery ticket

A west suburban man won a $250,000 grand prize with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Luis Diaz, 48, was at his Berwyn home when he used a penny to scratch the “$250,000 Crossword” ticket and realized he hit the jackpot, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

“I’m going to make wise investments with this money,” Diaz said.

A1 Stop Food Mart, 1005 Claim St. in Aurora, received a bonus of $2,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.