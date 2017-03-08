Berwyn staple FitzGerald’s up for sale

Fiery Furnaces' Eleanor Friedberger sings on Friday night July 10, 2009, at FitzGerald's while her brother Matthew Friedberger plays guitar. | Jeff Krage/For STNG

Iconic musical destination FitzGerald’s Nightclub in Berwyn is for sale, employees say.

Owner Bill Fitzgerald recently announced the sale of the club, known for its legendary selection of zydeco, country, swing, folk and bluegrass performers. For nearly four decades, he has led as the musical talent buyer, the person who books the bands to come and play for the club’s shows.

Located on Roosevelt Road, the listing includes the club itself, buildings on either side that are home to Capri Ristorante, apartments, FitzGerald’s SideBar and a paved lot, according to reports.

Donnie Biggins of River Forest took over for Fitzgerald in May as the club’s talent buyer. He hopes a new owner will carry on Fitzgerald’s tradition.

