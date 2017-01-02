Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, May 20, 2016, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. | Photo by Daniela Vesco/Invision

Beyonce today confirmed via Instagram that she is pregant with twins. The singer and hubby Jay Z are also the proud parents of 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. The couple were married in 2008.

According to the Associate Press, Beyonce, who set a record in December for earning Grammy Award nominations in the rock, pop, R&B and rap categories in the same year with her diverse album “Lemonade,” announced her last pregnancy at the 2011 MTV VMAs. She leads all Grammy nominees with nine and is due to perform at the Grammy ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Beyonce in October ended her six-month Formation World Tour at MetLife Stadium in New York City. She has also been named one of the headliners this spring at the Coachella music festival.

In 2013, Beyonce told ABC News that she definitely “would like more children.” “I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being a big sister,” she said, referring to little sister, Grammy-nominated singer Solange Knowles.

Contributing: Associated Press