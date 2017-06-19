Bicyclist dies after crash with SUV in Hoffman Estates

A bicyclist died two days after he crashed with an SUV last week in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Michael J. Schoop, 62, was riding a bicycle on southbound Gannon Drive just south of Golf Road at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday when he struck an SUV exiting an access road, according to Hoffman Estates police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Schoop, a Hoffman Estates resident, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center, where he died at 11:49 p.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries when a bicycle struck an SUV, and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said. No charges or citations have been filed as of Monday morning as the investigation continues.