Bicyclist fatally struck by semi in Austin

A bicyclist died after he was struck by a semi truck Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The semi was northbound on Laramie and tried to make a right turn on Lexington at 12:41 p.m. It struck a bicyclist also heading north, according to Chicago Police.

The bicyclist, 31-year-old Johnel Washington, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died at 9:57 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The 44-year-old man driving the semi was issued a citation for failure to yield to a cyclist in the roadway, police said.