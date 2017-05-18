Bicyclist says CPD officer hit her with SUV, falsified report: Suit

A bicyclist is suing the Chicago Police Department for allegedly striking her with a police SUV in January as she rode in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Anne Zidek filed the lawsuit on Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court against the police department and an officer, according to court documents. She seeks more than $100,000 in damages.

About 10:50 p.m. Jan. 18, Zidek was riding her bicycle west on Wellington Avenue, according to the suit. As she entered the intersection with Racine Avenue, an unmarked 2013 Ford Explorer driven south by a Chicago police officer struck her.

The police officer was speeding, did not have his lights and sirens activated and did not stop at the stop sign, according to the suit.

As a result of the crash, Zidek suffered a fractured pelvis and leg, road rash and injuries to her face, the suit said.

Zidek also claimed the officer, and other unknown officers, falsified the traffic report after the crash by lying and/or omitting facts to place the blame on her, according to the suit. Zidek is also suing for infliction of emotional distress.

A spokesman for the city of Chicago said he had not received a copy of the suit and could not comment.