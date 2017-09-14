Bicyclist sues Uber after passenger hits her with door in Lake View

A bicyclist is suing the rideshare giant Uber, as well as one of the company’s drivers and a passenger after she was injured when she was hit by a door last month in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

Kathryn Prince and her attorney, Daniel S. Kirschner of law firm Corboy & Demetrio, filed the suit in Cook County Circuit Court on Wednesday, alleging Uber, the driver and the passenger all acted negligently.

On Aug. 8, Jason Betton was driving in an Uber vehicle northwest in the 3100 block of North Lincoln Avenue when he stopped in his lane of traffic to drop off his passenger, Daniel Writt, double parking near a designated bike lane, the suit claims.

Prince then smashed into the right rear door as Writt attempted to get out of the vehicle, according to the suit. As a result of the crash, she suffered “injuries of a personal and pecuniary nature.”

The suit claims Betton, Writt and Uber acted negligently because both the driver and passenger failed to exercise care and follow applicable traffic laws during the incident. Uber didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prince is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages, according to the suit.