Big Women’s March crowd assembling in downtown Chicago

Hundreds of women’s rights advocates and supporters gathered in Grant Park Saturday morning to join a rally and march in support of women’s access to healthcare and to denounce President Donald J. Trump.

The march and rally were part of a nationwide series, all set to be held the day after Trump took the oath of office to become the 45th President.

Standing against a barricade at Jackson and Columbus, Jody Jewell and Becky Vizzone, both lifelong Chicagoans from the Northwest Side, were downtown by 7:30 a.m.

“It’s real, so we have to make people understand that this is real, this is happening,” Jewell said. “They’re trying to repeal our rights.”

“The climate has gone from rhetoric to real,” Vizzone added. “We’re not having it.”

Jewell said her teenage daughter was another reason for her attendance.

“This is so important,” Jewell said. “I have a 13-year-old daughter and I can not picture her not having access to Planned Parenthood.”

Dozens of speakers, including aldermen Michele Smith (43rd), Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and Pat Dowell (3rd), were scheduled to give remarks before the crowd — which organizers said is expected to reach 50,000 — marches to Federal Plaza at 11 a.m.