Bill requiring lead testing in schools heads to governor’s desk

Districts would have to test samples from drinking fountains and kitchen sinks in schools built before 2000 for pre-K to fifth-graders. | File photo

SPRINGFIELD — A bill that will require Illinois elementary schools and day care centers to test for lead in drinking water now heads to the governor’s desk and he is expected to sign it into law.

The measures was approved by the Illinois Senate 55-0 on Tuesday. It was previously approved 48-5 in the Senate but was re-worked via amendments to include additional requirements.

The bill requires districts to collect and analyze water samples from drinking fountains and kitchen sinks in schools that serve pre-kindergarten through fifth grades in buildings that were built before Jan 1, 2000. Those samples must be tested for lead.

It also asks the state Department of Children and Family Services and the Department of Health to create rules to ensure children in licensed day care facilities are protected from lead water. And it asks the water service companies to identify what pipes tested positive for lead and create an inventory system. They must also notify residents about construction on water systems so they can take steps to flush out their water systems to prevent ingesting lead.

“This is critical. We know that any source of lead in the bloodstream, particularly for kids, is highly problematic,” sponsor state Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, said on the Senate floor. “And this way we will know now that we are protecting our kids from ingesting any lead.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner is on board with the bill and said it’s a sign of bipartisanship.

“This bill shows what is possible when we work together,” Rauner said in a statement. “I applaud the General Assembly for passing this bipartisan legislation that requires testing of drinking water for lead at schools, daycares, and facilities determined to be high risk because of the potential for exposure to Illinois’ youth.”

Schools and day care centers will be responsible for the one-time testing. It applies to all public and private schools.

The proposal follows the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan, which shed light on the dangers of lead contamination. Children are most at risk to the effects of elevated lead levels, which can cause developmental delays.

“Testing drinking water in all Illinois schools and day cares is an inexpensive way to immediately identify and stop lead exposure in young children that would otherwise cost families, schools and government much more,” Attorney General Lisa Madigan, whose office pushed for the legislation, said in a statement.

Since last year, her office has called for mandated lead testing in schools with the Illinois Environmental Council, which says there is a lack of information available to parents about water supplies. One of the sticking points was cost. Earlier versions of the bill called for water suppliers to pick up the tab and they objected.

The House overwhelmingly supported it 108-1 on Monday.

But school officials were still concerned about finances, especially for cash-strapped districts.

“This is going to be more of a burden for some than others,” said Zach Messersmith of the Illinois Association of School Boards. He gave possible examples of post-testing changes, such as having to replace pipes or drinking fountains; the bill does not mandate those fixes.

Illinois schools constructed before 1987 would have to test by the end of the year, according to the proposal. Those constructed between 1987 and 2000 would have until the end of 2018. Lead pipes were banned nationwide in 1986.

There are roughly 2,500 elementary schools in the state, according to the IEC, and many already have tested for lead. Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman Emily Bittner said every potable water source at every school in the nation’s third-largest district was tested last year, including over 300 elementary schools.

The plan would also cover roughly 11,000 licensed day care centers and homes around the state, calling for state officials to come up with testing standards and procedures by 2018.



Contributing: AP