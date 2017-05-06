Billionaire Neil Bluhm’s family a possible Sun-Times bidder: report

The offices of the Chicago Sun-Times at 350 N. Orleans. | Getty Images file photo

Hours ahead of a 5 p.m. deadline for bids to be submitted for the Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Reader and other media properties held by Wrapports LLC, the names of a Chicago billionaire and former Chicago alderman are surfacing as part of potential bid groups.

A flurry of media reports have surfaced since Sunday afternoon about bidders who could attempt to challenge Tronc Inc. — which already had announced its intent to purchase all Wrapports’ assets — to buy the Sun-Times, Illinois’ second-largest newspaper.

According to a Crain’s Chicago Business report, the family of billionaire Neil Bluhm is interested in buying the Sun-Times.

Bluhm is a real estate and casino developer, according to a profile on the website of one of his companies, Rush Street Gaming. Rush Street’s holdings include Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

The news comes on the heels of a weekend report by media columnist Robert Feder that two other bidders may throw their hat in the ring.

One is former 43rd Ward Ald. Edwin Eisendrath, who’s working with various labor unions to come up with an offer. Another potential bidder is Thane Ritchie, head of the suburban hedge fund Ritchie Capital, Feder reported.

Any potential bids would be competing against Tronc, the company that owns the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times and several other papers across the country.

At the request of the Justice Department’s antitrust division — which monitors newspaper and other corporate mergers — a 15 day-window for competing bids to be submitted for Wrapports’ assets was announced May 16 in an advertisement that ran in the Sun-Times.

Accompanying the ad was an announcement that the paper had a non-binding “letter of intent” from Tronc to buy Wrapports, the parent company of the Sun-Times, which also owns the Reader, a weekly publication.

A Monday report from Politico Illinois columnist Natasha Korecki cited an unnamed source involved in the bidding process as saying the Justice Department might not sign off on the highest bid.

The Justice Department “is telling potential bidders there could be a scenario in which the highest bid doesn’t necessarily prevail,” Korecki reported, adding that her source said the Justice Department might again extend the bid deadline.

Both Wrapports and Tronc have said that if a Wrapports-Tronc deal goes through, Chicago would remain a two-newspaper town.

Tronc — whose chairman is Chicago tech entrepreneur Michael Ferro Jr. — would own and operate the Sun-Times as a separate entity. The two companies are already closely linked, as the Sun-Times pays Tronc, short for Tribune Online Content, to print and distribute its print editions.

The Chicago News Guild, the union representing newsroom workers at the Sun-Times and Reader, has been opposed to a Tronc-Wrapports deal. The union has launched a “#NoNewsMonopoly” Facebook page and Twitter hashtag campaign.