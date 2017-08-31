Biss selects Ald. Ramirez-Rosa as running mate in gubernatorial race

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss announced Thursday his selection of Chicago Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) as his running mate.

In a letter to supporters, Biss — a state senator representing the north suburbs — said Ramirez-Rosa “is one of the fiercest progressive fighters I know.”

“As the first openly gay Latino in City Council, he successfully led efforts to protect working people from unfair property taxes,” Biss said. “Carlos also fought to ensure city resources went to local neighborhoods instead of big corporations. People count on him to fight hard for working families — and he delivers.”

Throughout his campaign, Biss has worked to position himself as the progressive candidate.

Elected to the City Council in 2015 at age 26, Ramirez-Rosa is a member of the Progressive Reform Caucus and the LGBT Caucus. His ward covers the Logan Square and Avondale neighborhoods on the Northwest Side and he is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

“[Ramirez-Rosa] has been a fighter for immigrant and workers’ rights — first as a community organizer protecting immigrant families from deportation, and then as a congressional caseworker serving the needs of seniors, veterans, and families,” Biss wrote.

Fellow Democratic candidates J.B. Pritzker and Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th) have also announced their running mates. Pritzker selected State Rep. Julianna Stratton (D-Chicago), while Pawar chose Tyrone Coleman, the mayor of downstate Cairo.