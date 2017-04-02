Blackhawks rally in third period for victory over desperate Stars

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars, chasing a playoff spot in a jam-packed Western Conference, needed these two points more than did the Blackhawks, who are safely ensconced in second place in the Central Division.

But coming off an underwhelming win after three straight losses, the Hawks were very much in need of a boost, no matter what the standings said. They got it in a rollicking 5-3 victory at American Airlines Center. After once again squandering a third-period lead, the Hawks rallied this time, with Patrick Kane scoring on a breakaway to tie it, and Trevor van Riemsdyk scoring the game-winner with 4:03 left. The Hawks have won all four meetings with Dallas this season.

The Hawks rookies came to play in this one. After Radek Faksa’s seemingly harmless fling from a sharp angle somehow snuck behind Corey Crawford just eight seconds into the second period, the Hawks dominated the rest of the period — led by their young players. Tanner Kero chased down a Marian Hossa chip-in pass and made a nice cross-ice feed to Ryan Hartman for the equalizer at 6:20 of the second. Three minutes later, Gustav Forsling — who was firing away all night — made it 2-1 when his shot from the blue line shattered Patrick Sharp’s stick and fluttered underneath the crossbar. The Haws had 18 shots on goal in the first 12 minutes of the period.

But the Hawks’ third-period woes continued. The Stars tied it just 40 seconds into the third period — another early period goal-against for the Hawks — when Jamie Benn roofed a backhander past Crawford. Then, at 9:24, a Tyler Seguin took advantage of a Forsling turnover — as good as he was offensively in this one, he was just as shaky in his own end — behind the Hawks net and slipped the puck between Crawford’s legs to give Dallas a 3-2 lead.

Gustav Forsling (right) celebrates his goal with Dennis Rasmussen in the second period on Saturday night. (AP Photo)

But just 35 seconds later, Artem Anisimov sprung Kane for a breakaway goal. And after each team failed to score on a power play, van Riemsdyk followed up an Anisimov net-crashing attempt by knocking in a loose puck in the crease for the go-ahead tally.

Hartman sealed the win with a diving breakup of a sure goal for Benn on the doorstep with less than two minutes to go, while Jonathan Toews added an empty-netter with 0.9 seconds left.

