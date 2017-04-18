Blagojevich case returns to appellate courtroom Tuesday

Refusing to give up, lawyers for disgraced former Gov. Rod Blagojevich are expected to return to an appellate courtroom Tuesday morning to argue he deserves yet another sentencing hearing.

They will make their pitch in the courtroom of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Arguments are expected to last no more than 30 minutes.

The court of appeals last weighed in on Blagojevich’s case in July 2015, declaring “it is not possible to call 168 months unlawfully high for Blagojevich’s crimes.”

The comment appeared in a 23-page opinion that set the stage for a dramatic second sentencing hearing last August. That’s when U.S. District Judge James Zagel reinstated Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence — while Blagojevich’s daughters sobbed in the front row of his courtroom — and made note of the appellate court’s apparent stamp of approval for the stiff punishment.

Those circumstances left Blagojevich’s lawyers facing the steepest of uphill battles Tuesday, asking for yet another do-over from an appellate court that has already endorsed their client’s sentence. Still, a loss at the appellate level could set up Blagojevich to make one more pitch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Blagojevich’s request for a presidential commutation is still pending before President Donald Trump. Blagojevich, 60, is not scheduled to leave prison until May 2024.

Appellate Court Judges Frank Easterbrook, Michael Kanne and Ilana Rovner — the same judges who ruled in 2015 — will hear arguments Tuesday.

The Supreme Court refused to hear from Blagojevich early last year. He was still waiting at the time for a new sentence from Zagel, though. And government lawyers argued, among other things, that Blagojevich’s appeal shouldn’t be considered until Zagel did his part. That way, the Supreme Court could also consider “any new claims that might arise following resentencing.”

Blagojevich’s lawyers have seized on one new issue since Blagojevich’s sentencing last summer: The more than 100 inmates who wrote glowing letters to the judge about Blagojevich. One even wrote, “I don’t believe there is a man alive that I respect and appreciate more than Rod.”

Zagel seemed to dismiss them at sentencing, saying the inmates “don’t know him and they don’t know him in the context of a powerful officeholder in Congress and in Illinois.” Blagojevich’s good works in prison were “not especially germane to my decision today,” the judge added.

“The effect of [Zagel’s] ruling was to say to the defendant ‘no matter how hard you try or what you achieve, I will never alter my opinion of you,’” Blagojevich’s lawyers wrote in an 86-page appellate brief last December.

They wrote that the inmates’ letters showed Blagojevich used his time in prison teaching job and life skills, and helping other inmates repair relationships with estranged family members and maintain a positive attitude.

Federal prosecutors insist that Blagojevich remains convicted of the same three schemes for which he was originally sentenced, even though the appellate court’s July 2015 ruling tossed five of his original 18 convictions.

Those schemes include Blagojevich’s attempt to sell then-President-elect Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat, to shake down the CEO of Children’s Memorial Hospital for $25,000 in campaign contributions, and to hold up a bill to benefit the racetrack industry for $100,000 in campaign contributions. A jury also convicted Blagojevich of lying to the FBI.

Last time around, it took the appellate court nearly two years after oral arguments to rule on Blagojevich’s appeal.