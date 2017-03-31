Blagojevich lawyers to go back to court to try to reduce sentence

Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (pictured on July 15, 2011), now 60, is in the fourth year of a 14-year prison term. He recently submitted a request to have his sentence on wide-ranging corruption convictions commuted. | AP file photo

As they get set to head back to court on April 18, lawyers for former Gov. Rod Blagojevich this week filed the latest in a series of legal briefs aimed at ending the disgraced politician’s imprisonment.

Among other things, Blagojevich’s attorneys argue that because a federal appellate court back in July 2015 dismissed five criminal counts against the former governor, his subsequent re-sentencing last year should have resulted in less prison time than his original 14-year term.

Blagojevich also sought a presidential commutation, but outgoing President Barack Obama chose to ignore the request for clemency; President Donald Trump has not indicated whether he plans to help Blagojevich, a onetime contestant on Trump’s former TV show “Celebrity Apprentice.”

In their latest filing, Blagojevich’s lawyers also suggest that when he was re-sentenced, his good deeds in prison should have been considered.

“He has used his time in prison to uplift his fellow inmates, helping them improve relations with their own families and learn basic skills necessary to obtain and maintain employment upon their release,” according to the filing in the appellate court.

Blagojevich is serving prison time for a series of schemes that included his attempt to sell then-President-elect Obama’s U.S. Senate seat.