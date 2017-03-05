Blaze in West Woodlawn sends man to hospital

A fire in a two-story building Wednesday evening in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side sent a man to a hospital with minor injuries.

About 6:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze in a brick building at 6619 S. Langley, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson. It was unknown if the building, which had people on the second floor with a boarded first floor, was a residential property.

A 49-year-old man suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, officials said. A second person refused treatment.

The cause of the fire was unknown.