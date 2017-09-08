Blue Line trains stopped on Northwest Side for police activity

Blue Line service on the CTA has been suspended Wednesday evening for police activity near the Addison Station in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. for a well-being check in the area of Addison Street and Interstate 90/94, according to Chicago Police.

Trains were running between Jefferson Park and California, the CTA said in an alert. Shuttle buses were being sent to station and riders were told to use the No. 56 Milwaukee bus as an alternate route.