Blues Fest moves to Millennium Park without skipping a beat

Blues Fest drew a big crowd to the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on Friday. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

Thousands of people flocked to the opening day of the 34th annual Chicago Blues Festival Friday at its new home in Millennium Park.

Throngs weaved in and out of the park, just north of Grant Park, where the fest had been held in years past.

Acts played across several stages scattered through the park, with the vast majority of fest-goers staked out near the Pritzker Pavilion.

Seated at the very back were brothers Jermaine and Terraine Walker, of Bronzeville.

Puffing on cigars, the two said that while the fest this year was more congested than in years past, the sound quality was improved.

“It’s way better,” Jermaine Walker said. “This is a beautiful venue. I love being here.”

Both brothers agreed more tourists seemed to be attending this year, which may have been part of the reason the fest was moved.

The weather cooperated as well, as the temperature had dropped to the high 60s by 8 p.m., down from the muggy conditions in the upper 80s the city experienced earlier in the day.

Blues Fest continues Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. both days. Admission is free. Details can be found here.