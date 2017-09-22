BMO Harris Bank branch robbed in South Barrington

A BMO Harris Bank branch was reported robbed Friday in northwest suburban South Barrington.

About 3 p.m., a man in his 30s entered the branch at 40 S. Barrington Road and committed a non-takeover bank robbery, according to the FBI.

The robber was described as white, about 5-foot-10 and of thin build, the FBI said. He had facial acne, patching facial hair, “dirty unkept hair” and wore a dark blue baseball hat and silver framed glasses.

The FBI said he was soft spoken.

Additional information was not immediately available.