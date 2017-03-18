BNSF Metra trains held near Cicero while bridge inspected

Metra trains on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line were halted Saturday night near west suburban Cicero while a bridge was inspected for possible structural issues.

Trains 1322 and 1321 were stopped due to structural concerns on a bridge near the Cicero Avenue station, Metra said in an alert about 9:30 p.m.

Trains had to be stopped while an inspector was sent to check out the bridge after a piece of concrete fell, Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said.

The trains were moving again just after 10 p.m., but were running 40-70 minutes behind schedule, Metra said.

The bridge was checked and cleared for trains to safely cross, Dahlstrom said.