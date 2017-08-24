Boaters warned after waterspout funnel reported off Winthrop Harbor

The National Weather Service is alerting Lake Michigan boaters after a waterspout funnel was reported Thursday morning off north suburban Lake County.

A Marine Weather Statement was issued after marine weather spotters reported a waterspout off Winthrop Harbor about 10:26 a.m.

The weather statement covers all “nearshore” waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City, Indiana, all the way to mid-lake, according to NWS.

Rain showers are expected to continue moving across southern Lake Michigan from the north and northwest, some of which will be capable of producing waterspouts, NWS said.

The most likely area would be towards the middle of the lake, and boaters are advised to avoid rainy areas and stay away from waterspouts.

Boaters are also warned of lightning, gusty winds and abrupt wind shifts.