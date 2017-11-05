Body found in car believed to be missing Schaumburg woman

A body found in a car submerged in a retention pond early Thursday in downstate Kankakee is believed to be a missing Schaumburg woman.

Sheila Khalili, 27, was expected to return to her parents’ home in northwests suburban Schaumburg on Friday, but never arrived, according to Schaumburg police. She was last seen in Bourbonnais, where she attends Olivet Nazarene University.

About 3:30 a.m., a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy was searching the shoulder of I-57 near mile marker 317, and found a white side-view mirror and a front car bumper with Illinois license plate Z750932, police said.

Divers searched a retention pond on the east side of I-57 near where the debris was located and found a car submerged in the pond, police said. A deceased female matching Khalili’s description was found inside.

Police believe it was a single-vehicle crash. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning at the Kankakee County coroner’s office.

Schaumburg police, Bourbonnais police, the Kankakee County sheriff’s office and Illinois State Police are investigating.