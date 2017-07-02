Body found in Lake in the Hills

A body was found Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

At 3:38 p.m., a construction worker called 911 and reported that he had found the body of an adult lying in the mud in the 8000 block of South Route 31, according to Lake in the Hills police.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday at the McHenry County coroner’s office, according to police. The person’s identity was not released Tuesday afternoon pending notification of family.

Police said there is no indication that there is a threat to public safety.

Lake in the Hills police are investigating along with the McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team.