Body found in Lemont shipping canal

A body was found Tuesday morning in a shipping canal in southwest suburban Lemont.

Barge workers discovered the body in the water about 8:30 a.m. in the shipping canal near Donohoe Road and State Street in Lemont, according to Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Jason Bradley.

The Lemont police and fire departments responded to the scene and recovered the body, Bradley said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.