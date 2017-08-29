Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline identified as Waukegan man

A 3XL Reebok hooded sweatshirt believed to be similar to the one the person was wearing. | Kenosha County medical examiner's office

Authorities have identified a Waukegan man as the person found dead in December along the shoreline of Lake Michigan in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

The body was found about 3 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2016 on the rocks of Lake Michigan near the 1100 block of Sheridan Road in the village of Somers, according to the Kenosha County sheriff’s office.

He has since been identified as 38-year-old Jonce Robinson Jr., of Waukegan, the sheriff’s office announced Monday. His manner and cause of death are undetermined.

Robinson’s remains had been sent to the University of North Texas Center of Human Identification, where an anthropologic examination and DNA confirmed his identification, police said. The response from Robinson’s family members also assisted in his positive identification.

“This brought closure not only to Jonce’s family, but to the long hours put in by the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department detectives and the Kenosha County medical examiner’s office,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

Kenosha County authorities had previously released information about personal items in the hopes that someone would recognize them. A purple keychain with several keys and a Thornton’s Gas Station rewards card were recovered from the body. The keychain also contained a padlock key, house key and round car key and the body was found wearing a 3XL zip-up, hooded Reebok sweatshirt, originally black with red and orange distressed lettering across the front chest.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), a possible aid to anyone trying to locate someone who has gone missing.