Body found when house fire extinguished in Berwyn

A person’s body was discovered Friday after a fire was extinguished at a home in west suburban Berwyn, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a house at 3309 S. Home Avenue, according to Berwyn police.

When the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered the body of a male, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the male has not been identified, but said the home was owned by a 64-year-old man.

The cause and origin of the fire was under investigation by local and federal authorities, police said. Berwyn detectives were conducting a death investigation.