The body of a 63-year-old man was found in the Fox River on Tuesday morning in west suburban Aurora.

About 11:30 a.m., someone flagged down an Aurora Police squad car near the intersection of River Street and Sard Avenue and said they believed they had seen a body in the river, a statement from police said.

The officers spotted the man, and the Aurora Fire Department Dive Team recovered the body of David P. Rainford, which was floating about 25 feet off the shoreline on the west side of the river, near 700 block of South River Street, police said.

Rainford is homeless, police said, and there were no signs of trauma to the body. Autopsy results were pending at the Kane County coroner’s office.