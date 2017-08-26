Body of Oak Park man missing in West Virginia river found

The body of a west suburban Oak Park man who went missing while swimming in a West Virginia river was found Friday night.

The body of Abdulrahman Binomran, 28, was found about 6 p.m., according to the National Park Service.

Binomran and three friends were swimming Thursday afternoon in New River Gorge National River near Fayetteville when they decided to swim through the Fayette Station rapids, the park service said. Binomran was seen struggling in the water and disappeared.

The next day, divers found Binomran’s body lodged under a large boulder about 18 feet below the river’s surface, the park service said.

“I’d like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Binomran,” Park Superintendent Lizzie Watts said. “We hope that now that this part is over, they are able to feel a sense of closure as they begin their healing process.”

Authorities said the river features strong undercurrents, deep eddys, murky water and “a very rocky, boulder-strewn river bottom,” which made for difficult search conditions.

Binomran’s death was the second drowning on the river in two weeks, the park service said. Neither victim was wearing a life jacket.